‘Whoop’ with Aggie Yell leaders at Marble Falls event

Faith Academy of Marble Falls graduate and current Texas A&M University student Grayson Poage with Reveille X. The one-time handler of the A&M mascot is now an Aggie Yell leader and will be at a meet-and-greet in Marble Falls on June 8. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets

“Whoop,” “gig ’em,” and say “howdy” to the latest crop of Texas A&M University Aggie Yell leaders on June 8 in downtown Marble Falls. A special meet-and-greet with the hype men is 1 p.m. at The Venue on Main, 112 Main St.

The Highland Lakes Aggie Moms Club is rallying local A&M alumnus for the spirited Saturday event, which will feature a performance from the yell leaders, Aggie family networking, and photo opportunities.

Guests should RSVP to 830-798-7194 or highlandlakesaggiemomsVP@aggiemoms.org.

One attending yell leader, 2021 Faith Academy of Marble Falls graduate Grayson Poage, is excited to be back in his hometown.

“We really look forward to these opportunities where we get to travel around the state and meet so many Aggies and even future Aggies,” said Poage in a radio interview with KBEY 103.9 FM host Mac McClennahan. “It’s really special for me being from Marble Falls. I can’t wait to be back home.”

The job of the Aggie Yell leaders is to work up the crowds at A&M events, particularly football games, using heavy doses of traditional yells and chants steeped in the university’s culture and traditions. They are also well-versed in Aggie terminology.

Poage is entering his junior year at A&M, working toward a degree in civil engineering. Both of his parents are Aggies, and he was the designated handler of the school’s mascot, Reveille X, in 2022-23.

“I’ve bled maroon my whole life,” said Poage, referring to A&M’s predominant school color. “It wasn’t really a question of where I was going to go to college at all. This is where I wanted to be, this is where I ended up, and I couldn’t be happier.”

