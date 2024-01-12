Briley Mitchell, ‘selfless’ champion of Llano, dies at 65

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A photo of Briley Mitchell receiving his Jacket for Life award from the Llano Independent School District. Mitchell was a fixture in the Llano community, editor of the Llano News, and a prolific photographer of local sports and rodeos. He died unexpectedly after a sudden decline in health on Jan. 12, 2024. Photo courtesy of Martelle Luedecke

Briley Mitchell, editor of the Llano News and a longtime champion of the city, died on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the age of 65. He suffered a sudden and unexpected decline in health after Christmas and was admitted to Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin on Jan. 4.

CT scans revealed several cancer spots that were deemed untreatable, and he went into hospice care on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share the news of Briley Mitchell’s passing this afternoon,” reads a social media post issued by his family. “We will announce details for his memorial service and reception once a date is set. Your love and support mean the world to us. Thank you, everyone.”

Mitchell was well known in Llano for his consistent support of the community, rodeo and local sports photography, and tenure as executive director of the Llano Chamber of Commerce.

He led the chamber for more than 10 years and was honored as a Jacket for Life by the Llano Independent School District, home of the Yellow Jackets. He was editor of the Llano News for the last year and a half.

He was born in 1958 in the Odessa area, but his family had deep ties to Llano.

Mitchell’s friend and fellow photographer Martelle Luedecke is collecting photos, videos, and stories of him for a digital memorial. She is asking anyone with such material to email her at martelleluedecke@gmail.com.

“He did anything and everything to build up Llano,” Luedecke told DailyTrib.com. “He’d do anything and everything for anybody. He was so selfless.”

