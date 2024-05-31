Healthy Aging Fair is June 3 at Lakeshore Library

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Learn about personal well-being later in life during the Healthy Aging Fair. The event is June 3 from 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

The fair will feature presentations from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Community Resource Centers of Texas on emergency preparedness, long-term care options, Area Agency on Aging program options, and what Medicare actually covers.

Local healthcare provider representatives will be available to answer questions and give out more information.

RSVP to the Llano County A&M AgriLife Extension at 325-247-5159 to ensure enough seating at the event.

For more about the Lakeshore Library and its programs, call 325-379-1174 or visit its webpage.

