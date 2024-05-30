SUBSCRIBE NOW

Betty Richards, 85, passed away May 9, 2024

05/30/24 | DailyTrib.com

Betty Richards, 85, a longtime resident of Bertram, passed away on May 9, 2024, shortly after moving back home to Ballinger, Texas. She was born on August 25, 1938, in Ballinger. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her children, Steve Moon and Pamela Todd. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Codie, Tisha, Dustin, Jaymes, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Rachael, as well as six great-grandchildren. 

She was known as a kind person who found the best in people and a paragon of optimism. 

She was buried at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Rowena, Texas, on May 26 with a small ceremony of friends and family.

