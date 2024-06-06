Andra Smith Harris passed away May 29, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andra Smith Harris, daughter of Lt. Col. Richard Andrew Smith (deceased) and Betty Jo Smith of Llano, passed away at home on May 29, 2024.

She is survived by her brother, Bryan Smith, his wife Jenise and children, Marissa and Kyle. Also, her husband Bill Harris, daughter, Courtney Velek and her husband, Aaron, Emily Mendoza and her husband, Steven, son, Andrew Harris, and his wife, Allison, and grandchildren Taylor, Wyatt, Kaylen and Halle, who she loved dearly.

Andra was a loved and devoted educator for 35 years. On her journey through life, she helped so many students, parents, and fellow teachers. Her impact cannot be measured in words. She was always there with a smile, a hug, a tear, and a laugh. She will be missed by so many. May the Lord bless you and keep you forever and ever, Andra, in peace and love.

An educational fund has been established in her memory with the Marble Falls Education Foundation.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.