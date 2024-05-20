Lucile Elaine Weed passed away May 8, 2024

Lucile Elaine (Elliff) Weed was born on August 3, 1937, in Anderson, Missouri, to Luther and Eva Elliff. She passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on May 8, 2024.

Elaine moved to Harlingen, Texas, at the age of 7 and graduated from Harlingen High School. Elaine attended college at Texas A&I in Kingsville, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She always spoke fondly of her college years and the lifelong friends she made while there. She had a special group of ladies that she kept in touch with and met for reunions every year for 50-plus years.

Following college graduation, she moved to Corpus Christi and taught school for 6 years before moving back to Harlingen and starting her family.

Elaine was very active in Calvary Baptist Church of Harlingen, teaching Sunday School and Bible School. She was also one of the founders of Calvary Christian School and served as the principal for 2 years. She was always very proud to be a part of starting the school.

In 1979, Elaine and family moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where she continued her teaching career and taught at Marble Falls Elementary for 16 years. She left a lasting impression on many students before retiring in 1998.

After retiring, Elaine spent 10 years traveling with The Bluebonnet Club to many places including Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Panama Canal and Alaska. She loved cruising and visiting all the beautiful places and being with very special friends.

Elaine was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority for 59 years. Delta Zeta serves numerous philanthropic organizations throughout the state of Texas, as well as internationally, and is one of St. Jude’s biggest supporters. She served as Chapter President, District President and was also named as Outstanding Chapter Member more than once.

Elaine was strong in her faith and was a member of First Baptist Church and the Martha Class for 41 years. She loved the Lord and her church family. After it became difficult for her to attend in person, she loved to watch Sunday morning service online. On Sundays after church, you could find her cheering on her Dallas Cowboys.

Elaine’s greatest joy was her family. She was the best mom and Nana to her 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, from birthdays to holidays and family vacations, she never missed an event. She was known as Nana and adored by many, not just her family. She will have a special place in our hearts forever. She always put everyone else before herself and was kind and loving to all whom she knew.

Elaine is survived by her former husband, Robert Weed; daughters Shelly (Jason) Walker, Sheila (Ronnie) Cremona, and Robbye (Des) Floyd; grandchildren Matthew (Jana) Didway, Taylor (Sarah) Didway, Parker Floyd, Gracyn Floyd, Ethan Cremona, Nick Cremona, Tea Rodriguez, Cade Walker, and Sidney Walker; and great-grandchildren Devin, Miller, Madeline, Hudson, and Tuck.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law LaRue Elliff, Sylvia Weed, and Rebecca Schneider; brothers-in-law Ronnie Weed and Randy Weed; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Eva Elliff; brother, Larry Elliff; nephew Dylan Weed; great-nephew Jaryd Elliff; great-niece Laurie Lamb; and great-grandson Baker Laine Didway.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Elaine’s caregivers, Shona Wilson, Gayle Urness, Coleen Matthews, Bridgette Matthews, and Lisa Downing. These ladies were a Godsend to our family. We also want to thank New Century Hospice and our hospice nurse Kassy Allgood-Myers, Social Worker Clydie Taylor, and Chaplin Albert Lopez for their wonderful care of our mother.

Elaine’s memorial service will be Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive.

To order flowers in memory of Elaine, please call Kingsland Florist at 388-4208. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

