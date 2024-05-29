Look inside Sarah’s House, learn how to help single moms

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sarah’s House is holding an open house on June 2, 2024, at 1202 S. Water St. in Burnet. Photo by Stennis Shotts

An open house for Sarah’s House is Sunday, June 2, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1202 S. Water St. in Burnet. The new nonprofit provides a home for single moms in need and their children.

“We want the community to come and see what we’re doing here,” said Sarah’s House board member Sara Steffan.

The Sunday event is the only chance the public will have to view the renovated 3,544-square-foot facility. After the open house, only residents and staff will be allowed inside.

“We won’t allow visitors because we have to protect the safety of the women and the children,” said Steffen, adding that the open house is also an opportunity to honor the local businesses that made Sarah’s House possible.

“There are some businesses in this community that generously donated labor, time, and materials to keep the cost low on this renovation,” she said. “We’d like to recognize them because they did so much.”

The home tour will also shine a light on the nonprofit’s mission and what it needs for its future residents. Donors can check out Amazon and Target wishlists for Sarah’s House.

“We need sheets, towels, dishes,” Steffan said. “We’re hoping that people in the community will be willing to buy one or two things off of our registries.”

ABOUT SARAH’S HOUSE

Sarah’s House is designed to transform the lives of women and children. The nonprofit organization will offer housing and mentorship programs to guide its clients to a life of stability, independence, and faith.

It plans to house five women and their children in the coming months.

Visit the Sarah’s House website for further information. Listen to a KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune interview with board member Stennis Shotts to learn more about the nonprofit’s vision.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.