ROUNDUP: Vacation bible schools

Highland Lakes churches are offering vacation bible schools in June and July. The free, themed programs feature arts and crafts, stories, and other faith-based activities for children.

The following is not a complete list. Comment below with other VBS programs to be added to the roundup.

MARBLE FALLS

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana

WHEN: June 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade. Kids will engage with bible stories, worship, and mission projects.

WHERE: Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

WHEN: July 30-Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Step into the life of Jesus via interactive booths, crafts, stories, and live animals. Dinner provided.

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive

WHEN: June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade.

BURNET

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 108 Vanderveer St.

WHEN: June 3-7 from 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the sixth grade. Call the church at 512-756-4481 to place your child’s name on a waiting list.

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 301 E. Graves St.

WHEN: June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Dive deep into an undersea adventure to experience the ever-flowing love of God. Snacks provided.

BUCHANAN DAM

WHERE: Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church, 19135 Texas 29

WHEN: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Kids will learn core truths about their faith through a panoply of activities, including music, crafts, and puppets. Snacks, transportation, and supplies provided.

LLANO

WHERE: Lutie Watkins Memorial Methodist Church, 800 Wright St.

WHEN: July 8-11 from 5-8 p.m.

Open to children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade. Dinner provided.

