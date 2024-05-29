SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

ROUNDUP: Vacation bible schools

05/29/24 | Nathan Bush

Highland Lakes churches are offering vacation bible schools in June and July. The free, themed programs feature arts and crafts, stories, and other faith-based activities for children.

The following is not a complete list. Comment below with other VBS programs to be added to the roundup.

MARBLE FALLS

Start the Party

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana

WHEN: June 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade. Kids will engage with bible stories, worship, and mission projects.

Hometown Nazareth

WHERE: Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

WHEN: July 30-Aug. 1 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Step into the life of Jesus via interactive booths, crafts, stories, and live animals. Dinner provided.

Start the Party

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive

WHEN: June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade.

BURNET

Start the Party

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 108 Vanderveer St.

WHEN: June 3-7 from 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the sixth grade. Call the church at 512-756-4481 to place your child’s name on a waiting list.

Scuba

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 301 E. Graves St.

WHEN: June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Dive deep into an undersea adventure to experience the ever-flowing love of God. Snacks provided.

BUCHANAN DAM

Miracles

WHERE: Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church, 19135 Texas 29

WHEN: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Kids will learn core truths about their faith through a panoply of activities, including music, crafts, and puppets. Snacks, transportation, and supplies provided.

LLANO

Scuba

WHERE: Lutie Watkins Memorial Methodist Church, 800 Wright St.

WHEN: July 8-11 from 5-8 p.m.

Open to children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade. Dinner provided.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Look inside Sarah’s House, learn how to help single moms

05/29/24 | Nathan Bush

Memorial Day closures and events

05/24/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Register for first-ever July 4 parade

05/23/24 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *