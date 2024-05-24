Memorial Day closures and events

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many government offices, banks, and businesses across the Highland Lakes will be closed or have adjusted hours in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. Memorial Day events are set for the weekend and the day itself in Burnet and Llano counties.

All city, county, state, and federal offices will be closed on Monday as will banks and postal services.

Big chain stores like H-E-B and Walmart will keep normal hours.

Small businesses might adjust their hours for the holiday. Check before you head out.

Marble Falls and Burnet students will be out for the summer by Monday. Campuses in the Llano Independent School District will close for the holiday.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Freedom Rally Car and Bike Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25

Marble Falls VFW, 1001 Veterans Drive

Stop by VFW Post 10376 for a car and bike show, live music, food, and patriotic pride. If you want to participate in the show, register your wheels by noon. Awards are at 2 p.m.

Flag Day at Ace Hardware locations

All day Saturday, May 25

Ace Home Improvement-Kingsland, 2607 RR 1431

Ace Hardware-Horseshoe Bay, 9714 FM 2147

Ford and Crew Home and Hardware-Marble Falls, 1400 Ninth St.

The nationwide home improvement chain, known for its panoply of hardware offerings and patriotism, will hand out free American flags on Saturday. The stores also donate hundreds of flags to local VFW posts.

Memorial Day service and flag-burning ceremony

Sunday, May 26

10-11 a.m. service at 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

Noon ceremony at 138 Legion Loop in Kingsland

Participate in a respectful Memorial Day service at Wakepoint LBJ on the lake and then travel to the local American Legion for an official flag-burning ceremony for old and battered American flags.

Murph fitness challenge

10 a.m. Monday, May 27

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Sign up for an extreme fitness challenge in Granite Shoals in honor of fallen Navy SEAL Lt. Micheal P. “Murph” Murphy at Quarry Park. The workout was preferred by the Medal of Honor recipient, who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.

Memorial Day parade and ceremony

11 a.m. Monday, May 27

220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Burnet hosts a parade and Memorial Day ceremony on its historic square to honor the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

