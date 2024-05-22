Old cars and boats power museum fundraiser

Donations of old boats or vehicles can help restore The Falls on the Colorado Museum, which is housed in the Old Granite School building at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. The museum will soon open its second floor to exhibits for the first time since taking over the building in 2010.

To donate cars, trucks, RVs, boats, personal watercraft, or just about any motorized eyesore, call Metro Auto Auction at 512-282-7900. The auction house in Dale will pick up any vehicle from almost anywhere in Central Texas. Once towed back to the auction yard, the vehicle will be sold and proceeds will go to the museum.

Falls on the Colorado leases its building from the Marble Falls Independent School District, which recently spent $250,000 shoring up the second floor to make it safe for visitors. The museum is raising money to replace the upstairs windows, which are not original to the building, among other upgrades.

“Your old car can make more history happen at The Falls on the Colorado Museum,” said Amanda Seim, chairman of the museum’s board. “The funds will be used to pave the way for more great exhibits and events that reflect the rich history of our area.”

Donors will receive a 2024 tax break since the museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Every donor gets a donation letter to use when filing taxes to the IRS. The owner must have a title to the vehicle.

For more information, email The Falls on the Colorado Museum at focmuseum@gmail.com or visit fallsmuseum.org.

