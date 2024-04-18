Joppa Bridge rehab project revived

The Joppa Bridge, built in 1907, is one of two iron-truss bridges granted historical markers by the Texas Historical Commission in 2017. The Burnet County Historical Commission is working with county commissioners to repair the bridge to make it safe for pedestrians and events. THC photo

Plans to upgrade the Joppa Bridge are back on track, according to Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle. The structure, built in the early 1900s, is one of only two iron-truss bridges on public property in the county still standing.

Beirle spoke about the project during the Burnet County Historical Commission’s April meeting.

“We’ve decided we are going to put a committee together with Joppa residents, me, and members of the historical commission to get a plan together,” he told DailyTrib.com. “Money is the question. We have to go out and ID some funding sources.”

The Joppa Bridge, constructed in 1907, crosses the North San Gabriel River at the intersection of county roads 210, 272, and 200. Two miles south, the Russell Fork Bridge crosses the Russell Gabriel Fork of the San Gabriel River on CR 272. It was completed in 1911.

Both were built by the Missouri Valley Bridge & Iron Co. and were issued historical markers by the Texas Historical Commission.

“Our next step is to really start working on national recognition for one or both of these bridges,” said Burnet County Historical Commission Chairman Rachel Bryson. “And we need the Joppa Bridge to be a safe bridge.”

The Russell Fork Bridge is considered pedestrian safe. Nothing blocks people from walking across its wooden planks, but no vehicles, including motorcycles, are allowed.

The Joppa Bridge has large rocks blocking vehicle passage, but pedestrians can still access it, even though it is not considered safe. However, that’s not stopping anyone. It’s a popular spot for graduation, engagement, and wedding photos. It’s also decorated for Christmas each year, and area residents meet for Coffee on the Bridge at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.

“The people I’ve talked to are interested in having a structural engineer look at the condition the bridge is in right now,” Bryson said. “We need to know what we need to do so it is safe for any pedestrians and events on the bridge. People love to get married on the bridge, get engaged on the bridge, have photos taken on the bridge. They want to see it really be used and enjoyed.”

Commissioner Beierle said some of the boards at the front of the bridge are starting to fall through.

“The structure seems fine, but some of the boards are starting to rot,” he said. “We need to get that assessed by a professional.”

He speculated the whole process of evaluation and rehabilitation could take two to three years.

