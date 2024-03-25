50,000-egg hunt March 30 in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals is hosting an egg-stravagant Easter event on March 30 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Kids can join an 11 a.m. hunt for 50,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes. Arrive by 10:30 a.m. for guaranteed face time with the Easter Bunny. The event is free.

Eggs will be spread across the soccer fields for ages 7 and older. Younger kids have their own hunt beneath the covered pavilions.

The Marble Falls High School marching band will welcome the Easter Bunny onto the fields, where the high school softball team will pitch in and help kids find the coveted eggs.

This will be the most eggs ever hunted in a city event, according to Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis. While it might seem like a huge task to find them all, 20,000 eggs were collected in two minutes and 39 seconds during the 2023 hunt.

“It’s all about bridging the community together,” Ortis said.

