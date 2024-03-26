Dueling piano fundraiser key for Marble Falls arts school

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A dueling piano concert by traveling duo 176 Keys will raise money for scholarships and more at Harmony School of Creative Arts of Marble Falls. The performance is 4:30-8 p.m. April 14 in the Yacht Club Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. The dress code is cocktail attire.

Admission is $200 for individuals and $1,100 for a table of six. Purchase tickets online. Sponsorships are $4,000, and sponsors have until April 8 to receive recognition in the event program

Song request tips for the performers are allowed and also benefit the school.

Harmony will use proceeds from the event to support new programs and repair its studio. Money will also boost the Barbara Bend Scholarship Program for local youths attending the nonprofit school, which offers classes in art, dance, and music at its 1503 Mormon Mill Road campus.

For more information, email Harmony School of Creative Arts Executive Director Amber McHose at director@harmonyarts.org.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.