Sign up for first-ever MayFest boat parade

The 2024 Marble Falls MayFest is May 1-4 in Johnson Park. New this year is a boat parade. Courtesy photo

Registration for the inaugural MayFest boat parade runs through April 19 online. The competition is from 3-6 p.m. May 4 during the annual community festival, which is May 1-4. Entry is $40 per boat.

MayFest is a Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce event. It takes place at Johnson Park and features a carnival, free live music by Mariachi Clásico and Ruben V Band, vendors, and a cornhole tournament.

The boat parade pits participants against each other in a decorating contest.

“We’re excited to see how this goes,” said Katie Savage, special events coordinator for the chamber. “I think it will be fun.”

Boaters are encouraged to create simple designs with a single theme. Costumes can help them stand out.

“We were just trying to think of something fun for the springtime to add into addition to MayFest,” Savage said. “I’m hoping to see some good entries and some good decorations.”

Cash prizes and trophies will go to the top three finishers.

“The (money) amount will be based on how many people enter,” Savage said.

Boaters may launch their boats from the Pecan Valley boat ramp or near the Hays Addition on Lakeshore Drive.

“We’ll have Johnson Park blocked off, so we won’t be able to have boats pulling in and parking (at the Johnson Park boat ramp),” Savage said.

All participants will receive an entry number before launching.

“Everyone that gets a number will get a time to pull in,” Savage said. “That way, nobody is running into everyone and it’s not chaos.”

After hitting the water, boats will motor toward Backbone Creek for judging.

“Everybody will be able to see your boat and decorations,” Savage said.

The current minimum of entries is 10 boats. If the chamber fails to reach that goal, all participants will receive a full refund.

“We’re hoping enough boats come in to make it fun,” Savage said.

Boaters can either stick around for MayFest or continue their day on Lake Marble Falls once the competition wraps.

Pre-sale armbands for MayFest carnival rides are $22 a day and can be purchased on any Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the chamber office, 916 Second St. Same-day armbands are $32 a day.

