What to know for Election Day

March 5 is Election Day for the Republican and Democratic primaries, which determine the nominees for the November 2024 general election. Many local races will be determined on Tuesday due to the lack of Democratic candidates.

Polls across Burnet and Llano counties will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Find out what you need and where to cast your vote below:

IDENTIFICATION

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS

Texas handgun license issued by the DPS

U.S. military ID card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above, visit votetexas.gov to learn about alternatives.

VOTING

Registered Texans can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, regardless of past or present party affiliations. For example, many of the local elections in Burnet and Llano counties only have GOP contenders, but a Democrat could vote in the Republican primary rather than their own to have a say in who their local elected officials are.

Burnet County

Burnet County voters will choose a Precinct 3 commissioner, tax-assessor collector, Precinct 2 constable, and district attorney (the DA also covers Llano County). The winners of these races will take office in January 2025.

Voters will also select nominees for Texas House District 19 and U.S. House District 31. The Republican winner in these two races will face Democratic nominees in November.

Learn more about Burnet County candidates in the following DailyTrib.com stories:

Polling sites

Burnet County voters of either party may cast their ballot at any of the following locations:

Llano County

Llano County voters will choose a Precinct 3 commissioner, sheriff, Precinct 1 justice of the peace, and district attorney (the DA also covers Burnet County). The winners of these races will take office in January 2025.

Voters will also select a nominee for Texas House District 53, who will face the Democratic nominee in November.

Learn more about the Llano County candidates in the following DailyTrib.com stories:

Polling sites

Llano County voters of either party must vote at the polling site that matches their designated voting precinct.

