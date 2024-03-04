What to know for Election Day
March 5 is Election Day for the Republican and Democratic primaries, which determine the nominees for the November 2024 general election. Many local races will be determined on Tuesday due to the lack of Democratic candidates.
Polls across Burnet and Llano counties will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Find out what you need and where to cast your vote below:
IDENTIFICATION
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by the DPS
- U.S. military ID card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport (book or card)
If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above, visit votetexas.gov to learn about alternatives.
VOTING
Registered Texans can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, regardless of past or present party affiliations. For example, many of the local elections in Burnet and Llano counties only have GOP contenders, but a Democrat could vote in the Republican primary rather than their own to have a say in who their local elected officials are.
Burnet County
Burnet County voters will choose a Precinct 3 commissioner, tax-assessor collector, Precinct 2 constable, and district attorney (the DA also covers Llano County). The winners of these races will take office in January 2025.
Voters will also select nominees for Texas House District 19 and U.S. House District 31. The Republican winner in these two races will face Democratic nominees in November.
Polling sites
Burnet County voters of either party may cast their ballot at any of the following locations:
- Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood
- Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Burnet
- Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven
- Naruna Church, 9170 RR 1478 in Lampasas
- Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram
- Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs
- Oakalla Community Center, 29011 RR 963 in Oakalla
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
- Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., #B, in Meadowlakes
- Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls
Llano County
Llano County voters will choose a Precinct 3 commissioner, sheriff, Precinct 1 justice of the peace, and district attorney (the DA also covers Burnet County). The winners of these races will take office in January 2025.
Voters will also select a nominee for Texas House District 53, who will face the Democratic nominee in November.
Polling sites
Llano County voters of either party must vote at the polling site that matches their designated voting precinct.
- Precinct 101 — Llano County AgriLife, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano
- Precinct 102 — Blue Lake Golf Course, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Horseshoe Bay
- Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village
- Precinct 109 — Oakridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay (this is a change from previous years)
- Precinct 203 — Eastern Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Precinct 205 — Tow Community Center, 135 CR 221 in Tow (new voting location)
- Precinct 307 — Kingsland Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland
- Precinct 410 — Llano Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano