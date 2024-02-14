Burnet County constable candidates define duty, leadership styles

Burnet County Precinct 2 constable candidates Donald Brian Knowles (left) and incumbent Garry Adams discussed the issues at a Republican candidates forum on Feb. 8 in Burnet. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The two Republican candidates for Burnet County Precinct 2 constable shared their views on the job and asked for voters’ support during a Feb. 8 forum in Burnet. Incumbent Constable Garry Adams touted his experience, while challenger Donald Brian Knowles promised to be a “driven servant” in office.

The Burnet County Republican Party hosted the event for GOP candidates in several races in the March 5 primary election. Early voting runs Feb. 20-March 1.

With no Democratic challenger, the Republican constable nominee will take office in 2025.

Constables serve court documents such as writs and subpoenas, act as bailiffs in court, and handle civil enforcement. They also have the full powers of a Texas peace officer and the ability to carry out the same duties, including making arrests and writing citations.

Adams and Knowles were both allotted three minutes to introduce themselves, one minute to answer each of five questions, and one minute for a conclusion. The answers are presented below in the order the questions were asked by the moderator during the event.

INTRODUCTIONS

Knowles shared his 13 years of experience in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and 11 years as an officer with the Round Rock Police Department. He is currently a patrol sergeant with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a hostage negotiator, a mental health officer, and a member of the county’s firearm cadre.

“I moved to Burnet County and decided this is where I wanted to police. I wanted to police in my own community, make it better.

“I’m ready to start building partnerships with communities and local businesses and be visible out there in the community, letting them see me, letting them see my work, and I would appreciate y’all’s support”

Adams has held the office of Precinct 2 constable since 2013 and was named Constable of the Year in 2016 and 2019. He holds a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certificate, graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute, served as a reserve deputy under two Burnet County sheriffs, and has lived in Burnet since 1983.

“Loyalty is the foundation of my office. I treat everyone with respect.”

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

QUESTION 1: What are the duties of a Burnet County constable?

Knowles: “There’s a whole lot of civil process, but along with that also comes you’re the chief law enforcement officer of that precinct and there’s a lot more responsibilities than just the court.”

Knowles recounted walking along Hill Street in Burnet and experiencing dangerous traffic conditions. He said he would take it upon himself as constable to spend more time on regular enforcement rather than the core civil work with which the office is tasked.

“There’s a lot more that could be done as a constable, and not just civil paperwork. You’re out there and you need to enforce the law and be visible, and you need to be in the community protecting the community.”

Adams: “We’re mandated by the Texas Constitution to serve papers and bailiff court. Then you’re a Texas peace officer, so you’re entitled to do anything any peace officer can do within the state.

“You can arrest people on warrants, you can write tickets, do stops however you want to do them. As the constable in Precinct 2, sometimes you have more time going to Llano serving truancy papers than you do getting to work elsewhere.”

Adams explained that much of his time could be spent on travel, due to the vast coverage area that comes with the constable job, and he countered Knowles’ assertion that more time could be spent on things like running traffic.

“Working traffic is fun, but you don’t always have time.”

QUESTION 2: Why do you want to serve as constable?

Adams: “I like serving my constituents and my county. My office is primarily in Precinct 2, but we can work the entire county. I like serving my constituents and the people of Burnet County.”

Knowles: “I believe we need a visible constable that is out there for the people by the people and working with the people, not just the community but also local businesses.

“One thing that I live by is that enough is not enough; sometimes we need more. Sure traffic is not going to be your only duty as a constable, but you can be visible and you can let people know that you’re out and about so that they might slow down, they might stop at those stop signs, they might not break into those houses.”

QUESTION 3: How long have you been in law enforcement and what experience do you have?

Knowles reiterated his experience in law enforcement, citing 11 years with the Round Rock Police Department, six of which were spent as a K-9 handler. He also noted his Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certificate and doing drug interdiction work on the Interstate 35 corridor.

He again stated that he is currently a patrol sergeant with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and functions as a mental health officer, a hostage negotiator, and a trainer in the firearms cadre.

Adams stated he has worked with or alongside law enforcement for 27 years between reservist roles with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnet Police Department. He also noted he had already been doing the job of Precinct 2 constable for nearly 12 years.

QUESTION 4: What could you do to make the Precinct 2 constable’s office run more efficiently?

Adams: “At this time, I think (the office) runs as efficiently as it can. We receipt all of our papers in when we can do it, and we serve our papers when we can find the people to serve.”

Knowles: “I will never quit learning. One thing that I’ve never done, even starting from my military career, is stop my learning and stop my knowledge. I would also seek those that have the knowledge so that I could better myself.”

QUESTION 5: What management experience do you have?

Knowles: “I would say I have almost zero management experience. What I have is leadership experience, and there is a drastic difference. Leadership is all about training, mentoring, and leading. Managing is just about being able to put in the time clock, watch videos, give people days off, track calendars, and stuff like that.

“But, I also have to manage everything for all of my deputies that are under me on their shift.”

Adams: “Starting in 1983, I ran a business, paid bills, ran employees, and was able to give tasks out that needed to be done, taking care of all the people that came into that business. And then we started another business and then we took care of that.

“I am the constable now, and when we have a budget, you have to work with and you’ve got to stick with what you’ve got. And we don’t have a lot. So that being said, you have to stick within your budget.”

CONCLUSIONS

Knowles: “I’m not a politician, even though I have to be elected for this position.

“I vow to work hard with the community, the businesses, the local law enforcement agencies all in the county and even outside of the county. I vow to uphold and protect the constitution and keep my work ethic that I’ve always had. Enough is never enough for me. I always have to do more.”

Adams: “I’m a professional with a positive attitude, and I’m always real helpful with integrity.

“With pride, I’ve dedicated myself to the community, and I’m compassionate for Burnet and Burnet County. I’d be honored to continue my service for you as the constable for Precinct 2.”

