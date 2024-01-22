Texas House District 19 candidates speak on issues

Incumbent state Rep. Ellen Troxclair of Texas House District 19 and challenger Kyle Biedermann shared their positions on several issues facing Texas during separate interviews on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on Jan. 17 and 18. Courtesy photos

Separate interviews with incumbent Rep. Ellen Troxclair of Texas House District 19 and challenger Kyle Biedermann aired on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on Jan. 17 and 18, respectively. The two candidates are running against each other in the 2024 Republican primary on March 5. District 19 includes Burnet, Blanco, Gillespie, and Kendall counties and part of Travis County.

Both candidates expressed opinions on issues facing the Highland Lakes, including water and tourism, while they spoke with KBEY afternoon host and Operations Manager Ben Shields.

ELLEN TROXCLAIR

Incumbent state Rep. Ellen Troxclair of Texas House District 19 voiced her thoughts on the top issues facing Texas during an interview with KBEY’s Ben Shields. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Troxclair opened her interview by reflecting on her first term as a state representative.

“I think we got a lot of good things done,” she said. “I was looking back at what I talked about previously when I was on the campaign trail asking people to vote for me. I wanted to put money toward border security, I wanted to cut property taxes, I wanted to protect our kids, I wanted to save women’s sports. And going back through that list, it’s check, check, check. There’s always more to do, but I’m really proud of the way we jumped right in.”

The freshman representative touted her unsuccessful bill to add two elected seats to the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors during her time with KBEY. Members on the authority’s 15-person board are currently determined via appointment from the governor.

“Those positions would allow the people that are being served to really have a voice in that process,” she said. “That’s something I’ll continue.”

She also highlighted her experience serving on the Texas Legislature’s Recreation and Tourism Committee.

“Supporting our state parks was a big thing that we did,” Troxclair said. “It was the 100-year anniversary of the establishment of our state parks (in 2023), so they got a major boost in funding to make sure they have the money they need to maintain their facilities and stay open.”

Providing further property tax relief was another top achievement, Troxclair said. The Legislature passed the largest property tax cut in U.S. history last year.

“People should have seen a pretty big decrease in their property taxes,” she said. “I want to make sure that it’s just the beginning.”

KYLE BIEDERMANN

Kyle Biedermann, a former state representative running for Texas House District 19, met with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune to share his opinions on state politics. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Biedermann started his conversation on KBEY by addressing why he decided to run again after serving as state representative from 2017-23 for Texas House District 73, which was redistricted in 2021.

“I’m a businessman, I’m not a politician,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t stay in the Legislature. But I’m going back out of duty. It’s all about customer service, or constituent service. That’s what I do best. That’s what I’m very successful at. I believe I will be very successful in this election, also.”

Protecting the state’s water is top of mind for Biedermann.

“We’re going to double in population,” he said. “We need to make sure we have enough water for our kids and our grandkids.”

Promoting tourism is also key for the challenger.

“Tourism is actually fantastic because they come and then they go home,” Biedermann said. “That works out well because they pour money into your community, but they don’t live there. You don’t have to build houses and infrastructure.”

Biedermann also took time to clarify his position regarding Texas seceding from the United States. The former three-term representative filed a bill in 2021 to call for a non-binding statewide referendum on secession.

“That bill was only to force the Legislature to start preparing for the future if things don’t get better,” he said. “If you’re not happy with the federal government, you want Texas to prepare because we don’t want to go down with other states and the federal government when it really hits the fan.”

