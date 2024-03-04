CASA pickleball fundraiser April 26; sign up now

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ready your rackets for the third annual pickleball tournament hosted by CASA for the Highland Lakes Area. It takes place April 26 at Hidden Falls Golf Club, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes.

Entry for the round-robin tournament is $150 per two-person team or $75 per player. Spectators pay $25. Each player must have a partner. Sign up online.

Registration includes a T-shirt, lunch, drinks, and other goodies. Spectators will not receive a T-shirt with entry.

Check-in on April 26 is from 8-8:30 a.m. Games run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. after an opening ceremony featuring skydivers.

Sponsorship packages range from $250 to $2,500.

All proceeds benefit CASA for the Highland Lakes Area.

Court Appointed Special Advocates is a 501(c)3 organization that recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for children in the court system. The Highland Lakes chapter is one of over 900 CASA groups nationwide.

Learn more on the CASA for the Highland Lakes Area website.

MORE ON PICKLEBALL

In 1965, dads Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum of Bainbridge Island, Washington, created the game of pickleball by essentially combining badminton and ping-pong.

The sport has received a boost in popularity in recent years with memberships to the national USA Pickleball organization skyrocketing from 17,000 members in 2016 to over 70,000 in 2023.

For pro tips and Highland Lakes pickleball courts, check out this 101HighlandLakes.com article.

