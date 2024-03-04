New Marble Falls church holds $500 drawing for teachers to show appreciation

Marble Falls Middle School social and emotional learning teacher Dee Reed (middle) accepted a $500 check from Hill Country United Methodist Church in Marble Falls on March 1. Reed is pictured with (from left) Pastor Cody Logan, church member William Harris, MFMS Principal Rudy Gonzalez, and church member Gina Baker. Courtesy photo

Hill Country United Methodist Church hosted a $500 drawing on Feb. 13 for teachers in the Marble Falls school district to show their appreciation to educators and love for the community. Middle school social and emotional learning teacher Dee Reed snagged the prize during the Fat Tuesday event. Church members also brought coffee and king cakes to district staff.

“I’m so grateful,” said Reed, who will use the money to purchase new board games for her classroom. “I was looking at our board games the other day, and they were looking pretty rough.”

Her students play the games on Friday Fun Days, which reward them for accomplishing academic and behavioral goals.

“They have to be respectful and turn in all their work before we have them,” she said.

Hill Country United Methodist Church is a new congregation in Marble Falls, founded in July 2023. It’s led by Pastor Cody Logan.

“We wanted to say thank you (to the community) with our hands as well as our hearts, and a modest scholarship for a staff member to use in their respective area is what we were able to offer at this point in our development,” Logan said. “While the cakes and coffee we offered were a show of love, we wanted to do something active for the staff as well.”

The pastor said the congregation will continue to look for ways to help their neighbors.

“Serving the community in which our church exists is simply part of a relationship with Christ,” Logan said. “It’s not a responsibility; it’s just part of our identity as Christians. We are committed to the active use of our hands in order to actualize the love of our hearts as part of the DNA of our church.”

Hill Country UMC holds services at 10:15 a.m. Sundays at the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, 618 Avenue L. Visit the church’s website to learn more.

