Marble Falls FFA burger fundraiser March 8

Enjoy burgers, fries, homemade desserts, and tea during the Marble Falls FFA‘s annual Alumni and Supporters Spring Fundraiser on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blazing Star Lodge, 319 Avenue G.

Students in the program will dish out the $15 meal. Dine in or order to go.

“The spring fundraiser is a great way to support the kids in the Marble Falls FFA program,” organizer Kara Stewart said.

She pointed to the club’s positive impact on the youths involved.

“These kids are learning life-changing skills,” she said.

For example, a club team recently advanced to the state FFA tractor technician competition in Houston.

“This program is incredible and is growing rapidly,” Stewart said.

Money raised during the burger fundraiser will cover travel costs for FFA competitions and events and provide for scholarships.

Meal tickets are available from FFA alumni or by emailing gomarbleffa@gmail.com.

