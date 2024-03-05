SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls FFA burger fundraiser March 8

03/05/24 | Nathan Bush

Enjoy burgers, fries, homemade desserts, and tea during the Marble Falls FFA‘s annual Alumni and Supporters Spring Fundraiser on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blazing Star Lodge, 319 Avenue G.

Students in the program will dish out the $15 meal. Dine in or order to go.

“The spring fundraiser is a great way to support the kids in the Marble Falls FFA program,” organizer Kara Stewart said.

She pointed to the club’s positive impact on the youths involved.

“These kids are learning life-changing skills,” she said.

For example, a club team recently advanced to the state FFA tractor technician competition in Houston.

“This program is incredible and is growing rapidly,” Stewart said.

Money raised during the burger fundraiser will cover travel costs for FFA competitions and events and provide for scholarships.

Meal tickets are available from FFA alumni or by emailing gomarbleffa@gmail.com.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

CASA pickleball fundraiser April 26; sign up now

03/04/24 | DailyTrib.com

New Marble Falls church holds $500 drawing for teachers to show appreciation

03/04/24 | Nathan Bush

‘Something for everyone’ in downtown Marble Falls on March 2

03/01/24 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *