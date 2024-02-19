Llano County candidates forum Feb. 20 in Horseshoe Bay

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Star Republican Women of Horseshoe Bay are hosting a Llano County forum for GOP candidates from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay. Tuesday is also the first day of early voting for the March 5 primary elections. Early voting ends March 1.

Hear from Texas House District 53 candidates Hatch Smith and Wes Virdell, 33rd and 424th district attorney candidates Marie Primm and Perry Thomas, Llano County sheriff candidates Marquis Cantu and Les Hartman, and Llano County Precinct 1 justice of the peace candidates Allen Fletcher and Sam Silver.

The winner of the District 53 race will face unopposed Democratic nominee Joe Herrera in November, but all of the other races ultimately will be determined by the Republican primary due to a lack of Democratic candidates.

The forum is free to attend.

