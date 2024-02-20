Granite Shoals patrolman receives National Guard promotion

Granite Shoals Patrol Officer Cory Jones at his promotion ceremony with the Mississippi Army National Guard in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Jones was recently promoted to captain in the National Guard and will likely be on deployment until at least September. Photo courtesy of Army National Guard Capt. Micah Welch

Granite Shoals Patrol Officer Cory Jones was recently promoted to the rank of captain in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He is currently serving overseas in Task Force Thunder, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is representing the United States in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian soldiers in their country’s war against Russia.

Jones has been with the Granite Shoals Police Department since May 2023 but was recently deployed with his National Guard unit. He was promoted from lieutenant to captain on Feb. 14. According to GSPD Capt. Chad Taliaferro, Jones will likely be gone until at least September, but his job will be waiting for him when he returns.

“He has a position here, and he’ll continue to have a position here,” Taliaferro told DailyTrib.com. “He is beyond good, he is great. It hurts to see him go, but on the other hand, what an honor to have him with the department.”

Jones was promoted at Grafenwöhr Training Center in Germany, where U.S. armed forces are based for Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, the official name of the training operation.

Jones has served with the Mississippi Army National Guard for over 13 years, hails from Mississippi originally, and moved to Marble Falls with his wife and children from Shreveport, Louisiana, when he took the job with the Granite Shoals Police Department.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.