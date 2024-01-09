Iris Slay Taylor, 85, of Marble Falls passed away Jan. 8, 2024

Iris Slay Taylor of Marble Falls, Texas, died on January 8, 2024, surrounded by her family in Austin, Texas, at the age of 85.

Iris was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was the consummate hostess. She would prepare wonderful thematic meals with exquisite floral arrangements and decorations for even small family gatherings. She was a world traveler who visited the jungles of Central and South America, safaried in Africa, rode a camel in the Moroccan desert, toured all of the European capitals, walked the holy lands of Israel, and saw all fifty United States. She had a subtle cheeky sense of humor and was an aficionado of cheese enchiladas, cinnamon rolls, iced tea, and gelato.

She was the daughter of Howard William Slay and Inez Slay born on December 21, 1938, in Gallman, Mississippi. She was the youngest of six siblings and was always close with her brothers Fred, George, Cooper, and Glenn and sister Nina.

She planned and attended annual family reunions that included silly competitions, whitewater rafting, fishing, and elaborate family meals. She took her family camping, on a houseboat on the Mississippi River, and on numerous cross-country road trips. She was the leader of her daughter’s Girl Scout troops.

She graduated from McAllen High School in McAllen, Texas, in 1957. She then attended North Texas State University in Denton and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1962.

Her interests included cooking, baking, floral arranging, and decorating. She was a great lover of dogs, especially her sweet loyal companion Marley. She would go over the top decorating for Christmas each year and would have numerous trees with themes as varied as angels, seashells, her children’s decorations, and a Texas tree topped with a cowboy hat. She was a painter and was commissioned to paint a mural for a home in Venezuela after she graduated from college.

Locally, she was very active with the Marble Falls First Baptist Church and the Marble Falls Library.

She is survived by her son Kiley and his wife Bonnie, her daughter Erin and her husband Andy, her daughter Tami and her husband Joel, and her grandsons Dylan and Evan.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Marble Falls First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home.

