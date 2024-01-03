George Thomas Taylor Jr., 83, of Kingsland passed away Dec. 24, 2023

George Thomas Taylor Jr., affectionately known as “Pop Pop,” departed from this life on December 24, 2023, at the age of 83. Born on July 16, 1940, in Littlefield, Texas, George was a man of integrity, courage, and profound faith. His final days were spent surrounded by the love and warmth of his family in Kingsland, Texas.

On April 17, 1967, George married Wanda Payne and embraced fatherhood with the adoption of his son, Randy, nurturing a family founded on love, respect, and faith. Though they later divorced, she was still a big part of his life and helped to take care of him in his later years.

George’s life was a testament to his enduring love for his family, his country, and his God. His legacy continues through his devoted son, Randy Taylor, and wife Betty, of Kingsland; his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Wetmore and husband Jason of Lago Vista, Kasey Weishuhn and husband Jonathan of Crandall, and Caleb Mitchel and wife Taylor, also of Kingsland. His memory will be treasured by his 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins who held a special place in his heart.

George was preceded in death by his father, George Thomas Taylor Sr.; his mother, Ella Ree Mitchell Taylor; and his sister, Doris. His parents instilled in him the values of hard work and compassion, which he carried throughout his life.

A proud graduate of 3 Way High School in 1958, George furthered his education at the University of Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Investigation. His academic achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished career in law enforcement.

George honorably served in the United States Marine Corps, a period of his life that shaped his character and instilled in him an unwavering sense of duty. After his military service, he joined the Midland Police Department as a traffic investigator. His dedication to public service was evident in his 31 years of commitment until his retirement.

His spiritual journey was deeply connected to his community, where he was ordained as a deacon at Cotton Flat Baptist Church in Midland. George continued to serve as a deacon at Highland Lakes Baptist Church in Kingsland and then at Buchanan West Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam, Texas, which became his home church. His faith was the cornerstone of his existence, and he lived to embody the teachings of Jesus in his everyday actions.

George’s interests were as rich and varied as his life. An ardent sports enthusiast, he particularly reveled in high school and college football, cheering with vigor for his beloved University of Texas. Yet, it was his service to Jesus, the cherished moments with his family, the fellowship within his church, and the camaraderie with his good friends Leon Sims and Albert Boatright that brought him the greatest joy.

George “Pop Pop” Taylor will be remembered as a man of honor, a loving and caring father and grandfather, and a faithful friend. His influence and the memories he created will continue to resonate in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His life was a journey of love, service, and unwavering faith — a journey that has now found its peaceful conclusion.

As we say “see you later” to George, we celebrate a life well-lived and a man well-loved. His spirit will forever be a beacon of light for his family and all who knew him. Though he has left our sight, the essence of who he was remains with us, guiding us like a lighthouse guides ships in the night. George Thomas Taylor’s story does not end here; it lives on in the hearts he touched and the legacy he leaves.

