Stanley Wade Bassett, 73, of Johnson City passed away Dec. 1, 2023

Stanley Wade Bassett, 73, of Johnson City was born on May 22, 1950, to Chet Bassett and Virginia Stevens Field. He passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. in the Community Center at the Peach Country RV Park in Stonewall, Texas.

Stan was born in Long Beach, California, and moved to Texas in 1977, where he met the love of his life, Pat. They were married for 41 years and raised three kids, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Stan started working in Johnson City as a cabinet maker. He loved his work so much that he bought the cabinet shop and renamed it Bassett Cabinets. Stan was very proud of his achievements. His custom cabinet work is featured in many homes in Central Texas. There wasn’t anything Stan could not do when it came to cabinets.

Stan loved to fish the Pedernales River and provided the catfish for many wonderful fish fries. He loved family gatherings, telling a good joke, and riding the backroads of the Texas Hill Country on his Harley.

Stan was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and brothers Craig Bassett and Steve Bassett.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; brother Larry Bassett; daughter Wendy and husband Sonny Schmidt; son Monty and wife Angel Davis; son Brad and wife Chris Davis; granddaughters Mikali Bartlett, Britney Davis, and Taylor Schmidt; grandsons Michael Davis and Travis Davis; great-grandson Eian Bartlett; bonus grandchild Brennen Mauldin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Stan’s honor to the Johnson City Fire Department or the EMS.

