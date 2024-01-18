Klevon Smith passed away Jan. 11, 2024

Klevon Smith of Izora departed from this world on Thursday, January 11, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of craftsmanship, generosity, and a passion for building.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at School Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Perkins officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Hillsdale Cemetery.

Klevon Smith was born on November 26, 1933, in Izora, Texas, to the late Thomas Dewitt Smith and Addie Hammett Smith. He grew up in Izora while attending school in Lampasas, graduating from Lampasas High School in 1950 at the young age of 16. Believe it or not, he never missed a single day of school. He married his loving wife, Frances Krempin, on June 4, 1955. Klevon and Frances continued to reside in Izora for almost all their married lives.

Shortly after his marriage, he was drafted into the United States Army, and was stationed in the Marshall Islands during the Korean War. Klevon was discharged into the Army Reserves in 1957, then worked as a civil service employee at Ft. Hood. He celebrated his retirement in 1989 after serving a combined 38 years.

Klevon’s skilled hands and tireless efforts went into the creation of numerous construction projects. Many families are sheltered under the roofs of homes that bear the mark of Klevon’s craftsmanship, including the home he and his wife raised their beautiful family. Beyond residential projects, Klevon lent his expertise to the development of the current church and fellowship hall for School Creek Baptist Church, of which he was a member for most of his life. Klevon had a unique penchant for repurposing materials. He took great joy in dismantling old buildings, salvaging the lumber, and giving it new life through innovative projects. However, Klevon’s most renowned skill was his mastery of rock masonry. His hands transformed raw stone into structures that stood as testaments to both strength and beauty. The artistry and precision with which he worked will continue to inspire generations to come. When not working on a construction project, Klevon enjoyed reading, working puzzles, playing dominoes, and in his younger years, deer hunting. Regardless of his task, he could always be found with a Dr Pepper in one hand and a chocolate chip cookie in the other!

Klevon was preceded in death by his children: Myrna, Deanna, and Jerry Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances Smith; sons Dean Smith and wife Marcella, and James Smith; daughter, Darlene Kyle and husband Mark; seven grandchildren, Brandon Smith and wife Angela, Cheryl Simmons and husband Mitch, Sean Smith, Jordan Smith, Justin Kyle and wife Gabby, Bethany Warner and husband Joseph, and Kady Carter and husband Jordan; fifteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to School Creek Baptist Church, 11228 County Road 3500, Lampasas, TX 76550, or a charity of choice.

