Offer input on state plan to expand broadband access

The Texas Broadband Development Office is seeking online input from residents on the new Texas Digital Opportunity Plan to ensure everyone has access to reliable, high-speed internet. The comment form will be live through Jan. 5, 2024.

Almost 2.8 million households and 7 million people in the state lack access to broadband, or high-speed internet, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Digital Opportunity Plan aims to provide the underserved population with the technology and knowledge needed to fully participate in an increasingly digital world, according to a recent media release from the Broadband Development Office, which is operated by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, healthcare, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar stated in the release. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

The BDO is partnering with organizations such as the Texas Workforce Commission, local chambers of commerce, industry associations, educational institutions, and elected officials to highlight how high-speed internet and digital skills training can boost economic progress in the state.

“The Texas Digital Opportunity Plan will allow more Texans to access technology and thrive,” stated BDO Director Greg Conte. “We know that starts with improving broadband (or high-speed internet) adoption, device access and digital skills training, but we want to hear more from community members most in need.”

Historically, Texas’ digital divide has disproportionately left out rural communities, communities of color, and low-income families, according to a 2016 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

With the help of resident input, the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan will address the following areas:

better high-speed internet access;

economic growth and job creation;

online learning tools;

and cybersecurity and online safety.

ABOUT THE BDO

The Texas Broadband Development Office awards grants, low-interest loans, and other financial incentives to internet service providers that expand access to broadband service in underserved areas, according to the media release. The BDO also provides a variety of tools and resources supporting the expansion of broadband access across the state. The office is charged with establishing an official statewide plan for expanding access.

The Texas Legislature appropriated $5 million to the Comptroller of Public Accounts to administer the program. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted by the federal government, has allocated over $500 million to Texas for broadband expansion, while the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide at least $100 million. For more information, visit broadbandfortexas.com.

