Granite Shoals leaders meet with Humane Society, plan action Jan. 9

Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos addressed a packed council chambers on Dec. 19 during an emergency meeting of the City Council. He said more discussion and action would take place on Jan. 9 regarding a controversial discussion between City Manager Peggy Smith and the Wildlife Advisory Committee over lethal means of managing feral cats. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals leaders plan to “take the right steps” regarding the city’s recent feral cat controversy and seek to fulfill recommendations made by the Hill Country Humane Society during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting.

City officials met with the HCHS Board of Directors on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to try to mend their marred relationship in the aftermath of a surfaced recording of an in-depth conversation between City Manager Peggy Smith and the city’s Wildlife Advisory Committee on how to trap and kill feral cats.

Dozens of residents and animal advocates attended a highly charged emergency meeting of the council on Dec. 19 to express their dissatisfaction with Smith and committee members. Many demanded the city manager be terminated and the committee disbanded.

Granite Shoals has traditionally contracted with the local Humane Society to take in stray animals captured by the city’s animal control. This contract would typically be for 100 animals per year at $20,000 to $30,000.

The HCHS publicly severed ties with the city after the committee meeting’s recording was released and also indicated the city had failed to ink a deal for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The full recording and a synopsis of the events surrounding it can be found in this Dec. 18 DailyTrib.com story.

In a Dec. 21 media release, Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos said he met with the HCHS board on Wednesday afternoon to renew the contract but was told that certain changes must be made before that could happen.

“The board of directors from the Hill Country Humane Society made several recommendations and provided guidance regarding several issues they would like addressed prior to their organization and the City of Granite Shoals moving forward with renewing the relationship between our two organizations,” reads the release.

Munos was accompanied Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis, Capt. Chad Taliaferro, and Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission Chairman Mark Morren during the negotiations.

“… Morren and I took to heart what the board of directors of the Hill Country Humane Society recommended,” Munos stated in the release. “I will be presenting that information to (City Council) members at the January 9, 2024, meeting so that we may move forward with renewing our relationship with the Hill Country Humane Society.”

DailyTrib.com reached out to the mayor in regard to the media release and asked what the HCHS board’s recommendations were. Munos said the matter would be discussed when the council convenes again after the holidays on Jan. 9, when effective action could be taken.

“The City Council and I would like to thank the citizens of Granite Shoals, Dr. Natalie Lord (of Hope Animal Clinic in Marble Falls) and members of the various organizations that have agreed to assist us with feral cat colonies in Granite Shoals,” reads the final portion of Munos’ statement. “I’m confident that the City Council and I will take the right steps to move forward and act in the best interest of our wonderful city.”

