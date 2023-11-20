Car crashes into Marble Falls barbershop

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A driver crashed his car through a window of Hair Cutter’s Gentlemen’s Grooming at 407 Main Street in Marble Falls on Nov. 20. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A man crashed his car through a window at Hair Cutter’s Gentlemen’s Grooming, 407 Main St. in Marble Falls, at around noon on Monday, Nov. 20. The accident happened as the driver tried to exit his parking space in front of the barbershop.

“An elderly gentleman passed through the business,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Aaron Garcia told DailyTrib.com at the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

“He’s alright,” Garcia said.

Two Hair Cutter’s patrons were also taken to a local hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.

“I don’t think there are any life-threatening injuries,” Garcia said.

There were no signs the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident, Garcia said.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.