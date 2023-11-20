SUBSCRIBE NOW

Car crashes into Marble Falls barbershop

11/20/23 | Nathan Bush
Hair Cutter's Gentlemen's Grooming in Marble Falls

A driver crashed his car through a window of Hair Cutter’s Gentlemen’s Grooming at 407 Main Street in Marble Falls on Nov. 20. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A man crashed his car through a window at Hair Cutter’s Gentlemen’s Grooming, 407 Main St. in Marble Falls, at around noon on Monday, Nov. 20. The accident happened as the driver tried to exit his parking space in front of the barbershop.

“An elderly gentleman passed through the business,” Marble Falls Police Sgt. Aaron Garcia told DailyTrib.com at the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

“He’s alright,” Garcia said.

Two Hair Cutter’s patrons were also taken to a local hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.

“I don’t think there are any life-threatening injuries,” Garcia said. 

There were no signs the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident, Garcia said.

