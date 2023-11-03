Holiday food classes at AgriLife in Burnet
Get cooking for the holidays at three Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service classes in Burnet. Students will go home with at least one gift for themselves or a friend and learn the skills and take home the recipes needed to make even more.
Dive into the basics of water-bath canning while making an 8-ounce jar of jalapeño jelly from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 in the AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer St.
Two other hour-long classes will teach people how to make their own herb-infused salt or herb-infused compound butter. The salt class is from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20; the butter class is from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 27. Each will have students making 4 ounces of their chosen product.
Classes are $25 a person, which includes all ingredients and the recipes. Class size is limited. RSVP to 512-756-5463 or kaily.roberts@ag.tamu.edu.