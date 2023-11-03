SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Holiday food classes at AgriLife in Burnet

11/03/23 | DailyTrib.com

Get cooking for the holidays at three Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service classes in Burnet. Students will go home with at least one gift for themselves or a friend and learn the skills and take home the recipes needed to make even more. 

Dive into the basics of water-bath canning while making an 8-ounce jar of jalapeño jelly from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 in the AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer St. 

Two other hour-long classes will teach people how to make their own herb-infused salt or herb-infused compound butter. The salt class is from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20; the butter class is from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 27. Each will have students making 4 ounces of their chosen product.

Classes are $25 a person, which includes all ingredients and the recipes. Class size is limited. RSVP to 512-756-5463 or kaily.roberts@ag.tamu.edu.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Stand up for children in foster care system Nov. 12

11/03/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Meet the Pilots, smoked meat for charity in Granite Shoals

11/01/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Tips for a spooky-safe Halloween

10/30/23 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *