Stand up for children in foster care system Nov. 12

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is asking for prayers and awareness for the plight of children in the foster care system on Stand Sunday, which is Nov. 12.

“Whether you’re religious or not, and whether you practice prayer or not, we hope you will think

of children in foster care on Stand Sunday,” Brittany Grubbs, executive director of the local CASA, said in a media release. “We also hope you’ll consider ways you can support these children and their families, like becoming a CASA volunteer.”

Stand Sunday is an internationally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in the foster care system. The Stand Sunday organization seeks to bring attention to the estimated 424,000 children in foster care in the United States.

The nonprofit describes observance as sharing facts about child welfare and challenges that children and families face during their time in the system. It offers a tool kit for participation on its website.

“It takes a community to care for children, and that’s what these places of worship are: a

community,” Grubbs said. “Our hope is to inform all the diverse faith organizations in our area on ways they can make a difference for the children in foster care in Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, Llano, and San Saba counties.”

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is a nonprofit organization made up of trained Court Appointed Special Advocates who guide children and families through the sometimes turbulent foster care system.

According to Grubbs, her advocates have served 301 children in the welfare system in 2023.

Stand Sunday is sponsored by the Christian Alliance for Orphans, but Grubbs encourages anyone, from individuals to organizations, to participate on Nov. 12.

Learn how to become a CASA volunteer at HighlandLakesCASA.com. The next information session is 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Kynda Coffee, 4315 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

