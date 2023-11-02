RV fire kills mom; son escapes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Marble Falls woman died in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov 2, when the RV in which she and her children lived caught fire. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The victim’s identity had not been released.

The woman and her school-age son were the only people in the home when the fire started. The boy was able to make it out before the blaze got out of control and first responders arrived.

An emergency call came in at 5:59 a.m. to the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chief Michael Phillips. First responders were on the scene by 6:06 a.m.; a fire truck arrived at 6:07 a.m.

Phillips estimated the fire was out within 15-20 minutes of receiving the call.

“(The fire) was contained to the (one) RV,” he told DailyTrib.com. “We were able to knock it down quickly.”

First responders were reportedly unable to access the RV when they arrived due to the intense flames.

Granite Shoals police were the first on the scene. Police Chief John Ortis said two of his officers tried to enter the RV and put out the flames with a borrowed fire extinguisher.

“The trailer was fully engulfed, and they couldn’t make entry,” he told DailyTrib.com.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.