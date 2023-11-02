Urgent need for volunteers to help remodel Marble Falls housing

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity volunteers refurbished an apartment unit in Marble Falls in May for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. HLCN needs volunteers on Nov. 4 to remodel a couple of three-bedroom units with the help of Cornerstone Restoration in Lakeway. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network needs about 50 volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 4, to help renovate two transitional housing units at its Southwest Village duplexes on Village Circle in Marble Falls. Volunteers will be split into morning and afternoon shifts of 25 each.

“This is the first time we are trying to do everything at one time,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “We are going to completely remodel two three-bedroom duplexes in one day — everything from flooring to texturing walls and installing cabinets. Everything.”

Volunteers will be working with a team of expert builders from Cornerstone Restoration in Lakeway. The nonprofit is similar to the Crisis Network but focuses on construction-related projects.

“Like us, Cornerstone Restoration mobilizes people to do acts of service,” Naumann said. “They heard about what we were doing with our transitional housing and they wanted to help out.”

Volunteers can sign up to work the 8 a.m. to noon shift or the 1-5 p.m. shift — or both. Lunch will be provided. Volunteers don’t need construction skills to lend a hand.

“A lot of the work does not require skilled labor,” Naumann said. “We can layer in volunteers to help with just about everything.”

Also on the work list is landscaping in the area of 24 housing units on Village Circle in Marble Falls. Of those, 14 have been renovated and are occupied. Families can stay in the fully furnished units for 18 months while they move toward independence.

“I know this is a busy time of year,” Naumann said. “This is a great way to give back and know what you are doing is really impacting our transitional program. This is a reusable program. Your volunteer work will pay off again and again as we move families in and out of the program.”

To volunteer, email Naumann at kevin@hlcn.love.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

