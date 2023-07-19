Archaeological dig ‘unearthed’ at Falls on the Colorado Museum

A copper pendant found at the site of an archaeological excavation east of Marble Falls along Hamilton Creek. This and other artifacts from 2,000-4,000 years ago will be discussed during a Llano Uplift Archeological Society meeting on July 22 at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. Courtesy image

The Llano Uplift Archeological Society will discuss recent archaeological excavations east of Marble Falls along Hamilton Creek at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. The meeting is free and open to the public, although donations are always appreciated and will help fund future museum exhibits and programs, said museum board Chair Amanda Seim.

“This is an exciting upcoming event at The Falls on the Colorado Museum,” she said. “Dozens of tools, weapons, bones, and artwork have been unearthed at the excavations. They are the remains of how hunter-gatherers lived in this area 2,000 to 4,000 years ago.”

Speaker Vaughn Hamilton will lead the presentation, which includes information on one of the most interesting finds: a small, thin piece of copper about the size of a playing card. Laboratory analysis has revealed it probably came from the Great Lakes region and was left behind at this prehistoric campsite possibly between 1500 B.C.E. and 2000 B.C.E.

Using photos of the unearthed artifacts, Hamilton will describe life during a relatively unknown period in Central Texas.

Light refreshments will be served.

After the presentation, feel free to explore the rest of the museum, which includes the 700-year-old bones of a mammoth unearthed locally, a replica of the flour mill that was once the heart of a thriving Mormon community in Marble Falls, and much more.

The museum is located at 2001 Broadway in the Old Granite School building. Hours are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit the website at fallsmuseum.org or email focmuseumchair@gmail.com.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.