Frances Naomi Clark Felps, 85, passed away June 13, 2023

Frances Naomi Clark Felps, 85, died on June 13, 2023, at her home in Bastrop. She was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Marble Falls, the daughter of Angus Lloyd and Icia Mae Frances (Wheeler) Clark.

She spent 20 years in San Antonio before moving to Bee Cave, just west of Austin, and living there for 47 years. For the last two years, she lived in Bastrop with her youngest daughter and family.

Frances was an artist. While living in San Antonio, she was a member of the Helotes Art Guild and earned juried spots each year in the San Antonio River Walk Artisan shows.

In Austin, she built a network of friends who crafted, thrifted, and traveled together. She designed windows at craft stores and gift shops and sold her own shabby chic home decor and paintings in a variety of booths and shops in Central Texas.

She was a member of the Austin Junior Forum and instrumental in decorating the Daniel H. Caswell House for Christmas for many years.

Frances was a Christian woman, teaching Sunday school throughout her youngest daughter’s childhood and instilling in all of her children a foundation of faith. She was a member of Foundation Christian Ministries in Bastrop.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; brother Lloyd Angus Clark; son, Jimmy Dale Warwick Jr.; and grandson Kevin Lloyd Kennedy.

She is survived by sister Mary Elizabeth Clark Wimberly of Marble Falls; three daughters, Suzanne Warwick Freeman of Austin, Lori Ann and Karl Vogel of Austin, and Ginger Lynn and Scott Bryant of Bastrop; six grandchildren, Brian Angus Kennedy and Brittany Mullen of Cedar Park, Ashley Lyn Vogel of Austin, Trinity Wray Vogel of Austin, Makayla Leigh Bryant of Bastrop, Deklin Robert Bryant of Bastrop, and Amoree Frances Lucille Kennedy of Austin; four great-grandchildren, Madison Suzanne Kennedy of Cedar Park, Serina Rose Kennedy of San Marcos, and twins Nolan Robert and Sawyer Jackson Kennedy of Cedar Park; and various nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Foundation Christian Ministries, 177 Union Chapel Road East in Bastrop, Texas.

