Robert Benton Brown, 51, of Memphis, born in Burnet, passed away June 18, 2023

Robert Benton Brown, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born on October 20, 1971, in Burnet, Texas, to Bobby Emmanuel Brown and Sarah Ruth Pogue. He was a relatively new resident of Memphis, having lived there for only two years. He previously resided in Burnet County, Texas, in both Burnet and Marble Falls, for 49 years.

Robert graduated from Burnet High School in 1990. He worked local to the Marble Falls area, having been employed at the H.E.B grocery store for over 25 years. When he relocated to Memphis, he joined a warehouse team working for CuraScript Specialty Distribution. By all accounts, his co-workers from both employers loved Robert and noted what a dedicated employee and fun teammate he was.

Robert enjoyed many hobbies, especially adding to his collections of vintage toys and rare coins. He was an avid reader and loved comic books and watching movies. He also enjoyed activities with his family and friends: playing games, fishing, camping, hiking, going to amusement parks and the beach, or even participating in an occasional 5K. He just loved spending time with family and friends.

Robert is survived by his brother, Phillip Brizendine and wife Amy of Burnet, Texas, and sisters Renee Yates and husband Lonnie of Marble Falls, Texas, and Amy Brown of Memphis, Tennessee. Also surviving him are his niece Taylor Henson and husband Ryan and their son Beckham of Bulverde, Texas, and nephew Kyle Brizendine and wife Samantha and children Paisley and Caden of Bertram, Texas. Lastly, Robert is survived by his two best friends, John Brandon of Kingsland, Texas, and Ron Brandon of Burnet, Texas, who were more like brothers to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby E. Brown and Sarah R. Brown.

Robert will be cremated through Brantley Funeral Home. A memorial will be held in Burnet at a future date. Robert loved his pets over the years, including his current puppy, Finch. Therefore, memorial contributions may be made to any pet rescue in Robert’s name.

