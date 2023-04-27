Debra E. Cox of Marble Falls passed away April 22, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Debra E. Cox of Marble Falls, Texas, passed into her Heavenly Father’s arms on the morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter and was beloved and appreciated by all who knew her. Her love never, ever faltered for others and the Lord, who is the centerpiece of her life.

She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on October 17, 1954. She was raised in Stickney, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joecephis “Lee” and Beatrice Snodgrass, and her only brother, Thomas “Tom” Snodgrass.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley W. Cox of Marble Falls; sons, Wesley Cox and wife Sandi of Park City, Utah, and Joeseph Cox and wife Jenny of New Braunfels, Texas; and grandchildren, Stacy, Kadin, and Calvin Cox.

She is also survived by five sisters, Janice “Sissy” Eastep (Donald, deceased) of Ohio, Drema McMinn (Glenn) of Virginia, Sandra Snodgrass of West Virginia, Linda Buchanan (Jackie) of West Virginia, and Caroyln Zornes (Harvey) of West Virginia; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Debbie left a lasting impression on all who knew her. In her 37 years of running Haynes Printing in Marble Falls, she never met a stranger — only friends.

God, we thank you for her life and putting us all in a position to know and love her. Amen.