Granite Shoals vs. white-tailed deer

This reporter personally witnessed dozens of deer roaming the center of Granite Shoals on a day in early June. The deer are chewing up gardens, destroying landscaping, and causing vehicle collisions in the city. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A small group of Granite Shoals residents are mobilizing to tackle the city’s deer overpopulation. Before the problem can be solved, however, the city’s Wildlife Advisory Committee must conduct two years of deer population surveys and build a strong community of hunters and supporters.

The committee’s first official meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Members will elect officers and lay the groundwork for the group’s future. The meeting is open to the public.

Thousands of deer might be roaming the streets, parks, and yards of Granite Shoals, but the exact number is uncertain. Deer have reportedly mowed down unprotected vegetation and damaged vehicles in collisions. Overpopulation also increases the likelihood of disease.

The Wildlife Advisory Committee wants to reinstate a program that will allow the restricted hunting and harvesting of deer within city limits using archery methods in extremely controlled settings. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department requires two years of population surveys be conducted before harvesting takes place, which means no actual hunting can legally happen until the 2025-26 hunting season.

“Generally, these next two years will be surveys and working with the community and the government,” committee member Brad Hammel told DailyTrib.com. “We definitely need the participation and motivation from the hunting community or this program will not be successful.” A deer stares at a small tree surrounded by a cage, specifically installed to ward off deer. Some Granite Shoals residents are unable to garden or landscape without taking extensive measures to protect their plants from the hungry herbivores. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Hammel was one of the strongest voices for reinstating the committee, going before the Granite Shoals City Council on April 11, which ultimately led to the council’s decision to greenlight it.

The committee originally formed in June 2014 for the same purpose as now and functioned for more than six years before it dematerialized in October 2020 due to a lack of volunteers and support. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the grueling nature of the work were both held responsible for the group’s dissolution.

According to Hammel, the committee will focus on establishing routes upon which deer surveys will be conducted periodically throughout the traditional hunting season, which runs September through January. After two years of surveys are completed, the TPWD will determine how many deer can be safely harvested for management purposes and the committee can begin.

The parameters for harvesting will be strict. Hunters can only kill deer using archery equipment, hunt at predetermined locations in the city, and take shots during low-traffic hours. Deer must be in front of plywood backstops before hunters can shoot, another layer of safety. Hunters will also have to take deer identification courses and maintain perfect scores in bow accuracy assessments.

“This is not glamorous hunting at all,” Hammel said. “It’s not trophy hunting.”

He told DailyTrib.com he hopes to build a community of 20-30 hunters who can commit to the program. The committee harvested about 130 deer at the peak of its activities in the past, which was not nearly enough to put a dent in the multi-thousand population.

The committee could start the survey work by August or September leading up to the 2023-24 white-tailed deer season.

dakota@thepicayune.com