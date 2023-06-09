MFMS tennis courts getting a little ‘love’ with resurfacing project

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The tennis courts at Marble Falls Middle School are set to be resurfaced to clear them of cracks and low areas. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

All four tennis courts at Marble Falls Middle School are set to be resurfaced as the school district capitalizes on 2018 bond funding. The project will cost $32,500.

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees approved moving forward with the work during a special meeting on Monday, June 5.

Assistant Superintendent of Administration Stan Whittle explained during the meeting why the courts needed to be spruced up.

“Those courts are significantly old,” he said. “I don’t know the last time they were touched.”

Out of three bids received, the district selected CourTex to lead the project.

“We had three different bids that came in, ranging from $32,500 to $53,404 for the resurfacing only,” Whittle said.

The Leander-based sports court contractor specializes in tennis courts.

“This is their bailiwick,” said MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway.

CourTex and the other two bidders all recommended the district consider fully replacing the courts.

“We felt it was more prudent to resurface them,” Whittle said. “It will go a long way for ($32,500).”

CourTex will pressure wash the courts, repair cracks, re-stripe, and deploy proprietary technology to bring them back to glory.

“They have a specially formulated court crack repair compound that will also address any low areas on the court to make sure those are fixed and up to grade,” Whittle said.

Resurfacing is anticipated to take roughly 30 days. Once finished, the courts are expected to be viable for years to come.

“I think 10-15 years is a good timeline for how much time it will buy us,” Gasaway said.

Whittle told board trustees the district plans to request similar bond-funded renovations and improvements at the June 19 meeting.

“This is the first of several,” Whittle said. “At (the board’s) next meeting, we will bring forward some other bond projects related to pavement, the middle school parking lots and also at the high school, and possibly a new road.”

nathan@thepicayune.com