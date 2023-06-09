GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 12, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- discussion and possible action to prohibit or restrict the sale or use of restricted fireworks in unincorporated areas
- approve the creation of a Llano County Investment Committee
- acceptance of a $39,400 donation to the Llano County Library System from The Friends of the Llano Library
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
9 a.m. special meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion with possible action on bids for ground storage tank improvements
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- workshop to discuss 2023-24 budget
- report on A-F accountability system refresh
- discussion and possible action regarding the approval of a new position for a speech language pathologist assistant
Tuesday, June 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- authorization of Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil to utilize county equipment in association with First Responders Night at the Marble Falls Rodeo
- acceptance of a donation of COVID test kits from Judge James Oakley
- award of bid for work to be performed on CR 408S
- workshop to discuss 2024 fiscal year budget
Meadowlakes City Council
4:30 p.m. budget workshop
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- workshop to discuss the budgeting process and future capital improvements
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- update from Burnet County commissioners Joe Don Dockery and Jim Luther
- consideration of types of surfacing materials for street improvements
- discussion and possible action regarding approval to pursue grants for city improvement projects
- presentation from Fire Chief Tim Campbell on April 8, 2024, Total Eclipse preparations
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, June 14
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
9 a.m. budget workshop
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- review budget items, including personnel, fees, and capital improvement projects
Friday, June 16
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative
9 a.m. annual membership meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting is open to the PEC membership and will take place immediately before the PEC Board of Directors annual and regular meeting.
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
10 a.m. annual and regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.