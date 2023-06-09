GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 12, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

discussion and possible action to prohibit or restrict the sale or use of restricted fireworks in unincorporated areas

approve the creation of a Llano County Investment Committee

acceptance of a $39,400 donation to the Llano County Library System from The Friends of the Llano Library

9 a.m. special meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion with possible action on bids for ground storage tank improvements

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

workshop to discuss 2023-24 budget

report on A-F accountability system refresh

discussion and possible action regarding the approval of a new position for a speech language pathologist assistant

Tuesday, June 13

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

authorization of Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil to utilize county equipment in association with First Responders Night at the Marble Falls Rodeo

acceptance of a donation of COVID test kits from Judge James Oakley

award of bid for work to be performed on CR 408S

workshop to discuss 2024 fiscal year budget

4:30 p.m. budget workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

workshop to discuss the budgeting process and future capital improvements

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

update from Burnet County commissioners Joe Don Dockery and Jim Luther

consideration of types of surfacing materials for street improvements

discussion and possible action regarding approval to pursue grants for city improvement projects

presentation from Fire Chief Tim Campbell on April 8, 2024, Total Eclipse preparations

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, June 14

9 a.m. budget workshop

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

review budget items, including personnel, fees, and capital improvement projects

Friday, June 16

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

9 a.m. annual membership meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting is open to the PEC membership and will take place immediately before the PEC Board of Directors annual and regular meeting.

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

10 a.m. annual and regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

