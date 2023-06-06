Streets, parks closing for LakeFest

Drag boats will compete for points at the 2023 LakeFest in Marble Falls on June 10-11. The race kicks off the Southern Drag Boat Association season. Photo by William Brown of 2021 event

As drag boat racing fans soak in the action at the 2023 LakeFest on Lake Marble Falls, residents should pay heed to street and park closures.

Racing takes place Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11, at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. A show-and-shine is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South, where fans can meet the racers and crews and see the boats up close. Musical act Hair Metal Giants will perform in the park’s amphitheater after the free event. Road closures for LakeFest will last all day on June 9, 10, and 11. Courtesy photo

Street closures include Avenue L from Second to Yett streets, Johnson Street to Avenue J, Lakeshore Drive to Trinity Street, Avenue J from Pecan Valley Drive to Second Street, Johnson Street from Avenue M to Avenue J, Avenue L from First to Yett streets, Colorado Drive from Pecan Valley to Lakeshore drives, and the entirety of south Yett and south Main streets.

Nearby residents should expect loud noises starting with the show-and-shine and continuing through the weekend, especially between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on race days. Some of the boats can travel as fast as 250 mph.

During LakeFest, no other boats or people are allowed in Lake Marble Falls between the U.S. 281 bridge and the end of the race course near the Lakeshore Drive boat ramp. Both the Johnson Park boat ramp and the Lakeshore Drive ramp will be closed from June 8-11.

Johnson Park will be closed each day from June 9-11; Lakeside Park will be closed from June 10-11.

LakeFest is the first race of the Southern Drag Boat Association season. Racers will go on to compete in other cities, including Paris and Waco, before ending the season in San Angelo.

