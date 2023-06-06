New principal for Marble Falls Middle School

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees approved hiring Rudy Gonzalez as the new principal of Marble Falls Middle School during a special meeting on June 5. Staff and courtesy photos

Rudy Gonzalez is the new principal of Marble Falls Middle School. The 17-year educator has experience as a teacher, coach, and administrator in several Central Texas school districts. He comes to Marble Falls after three years as assistant principal of the ninth-grade center in the New Braunfels Independent School District.

Gonzalez takes over for former middle school Principal Ashley Bernard, who was promoted in April to lead the planning for Marble Falls ISD’s early college high school program and oversee the existing career-technology education program.

The MFISD Board of Trustees approved hiring Gonzalez in a unanimous vote during a special meeting on Monday, June 5.

“Hopefully, we can do wonderful things and I can help lead,” he told the board. “I’m one of those people who wants to be the best, so we’re going to be the best.”

Board President Kevin Naumann was excited about the choice.

“We’re certainly glad to have you,” he told Gonzalez. “We’re glad to have you at the middle school, and we look forward to what you do there and the leadership that you bring.”

MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway shared his thoughts on the board’s decision via a media release.

“Rudy Gonzalez is a welcome addition to the MFISD administration team,” Gasaway said. “His enthusiasm for positive support for students and staff is the best fit to love and inspire our middle school students, and I am certain we will see his success in the coming years.”

Gonzalez graduated from Hays High School in 1996. He holds degrees from Texas State University and Lamar University. His wife, Jennifer, is an administrator at San Marcos Consolidated ISD. The couple has two daughters, Lena and Graciela.

“We’re very happy to be here,” Gonzalez said. “We’re super excited to be a part of the Marble Falls family.”

