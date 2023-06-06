Horseback rider on 1,000-mile mission for fellow veterans

U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson poses for a photo in the shade with his horse, Trooper, outside of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars post. He is nearing the end of a thousand-mile ride to raise awareness of veteran homelessness and his organization, Rally Point-1 Texas. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson is just days away from completing a 1,000-mile horseback ride across the state of Texas to raise awareness of veteran homelessness and his organization, Rally Point-1 Texas. His journey took him through the Highland Lakes, where he made contact with supporters and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Burnet and Marble Falls.

Robinson departed the Marble Falls VFW at about midday Tuesday, June 6, heading south on U.S. 281 toward Texas 71. He and his horse, Trooper, should be riding up on the state Capitol at 1100 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin by Saturday afternoon, the conclusion of a journey that began on Veterans Day 2022 in Montgomery, Texas.

Robinson spent 2003-09 in the Army, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan during the brutal opening years of the War on Terror. After leaving the service and years of soul searching, he found a new mission and formed Rally Point-1 with the intention of providing a community for veterans. His organization centers on building a homestead and providing educational opportunities, mentorship, equine therapy, and camaraderie for veterans struggling to find their place after they exit the military.

“As a society, we tend to look at problems like veteran homelessness, and we go, ‘I don’t agree with that. It’s been a problem way too long, and I don’t think our former warfighters deserve to be cast aside in that manner,’” Robinson told DailyTrib.com. “Everyone seems to agree on that, but everyone also seems to expect that somebody else is going to step up and fix it.”

With his 1,000-mile ride, Robinson hopes to draw attention to the problem and raise money for his organization. He explained that he has made some incredible connections along the way, stopping at over two dozen VFWs across the state.

“Y’all have a really active and supportive veteran community here,” he said of the Highland Lakes.

Robinson was welcomed at the Burnet and Marble Falls VFW posts by senior members and given the opportunity to share his mission and his story. He is traveling with his wife, Kimberly, who is supporting the trip by truck and trailer. The couple lives in Montgomery with their infant son, who has accompanied them for much of the trip.

While the journey started last November, they had to stop at the halfway point after Trooper injured his hoof. Robinson and Trooper arrived in Maypearl 500 miles in before having to head home. It took the horse a few months to recuperate.

Determined to complete the ride, the Robinson family and Trooper returned to the road on April 8, just before Easter Sunday. They rode down Interstate 35 and made it into the Hill Country in Lampasas, where they realized they had already hit the 1,000-mile mark. Originally they planned on looping through Llano, but they changed their course and came through Marble Falls instead, beelining for the Capitol.

Robinson has no solid plan for when he arrives at his destination, but he will be in Austin by Thursday, where he will rest and visit with veterans. On Saturday, he’ll ride to the steps of the Capitol.

“If things are going to change, it’s going to have to come from us (veterans),” Robinson said. “It’s going to have to come from the veteran community and people connected to it. Without us doing something about it, we’re just going to keep doing the same thing that we’ve done for the last half-century, and that’s watching people die in the street and wishing it were different.”

For the most up-to-date information on Robinson’s ride, follow the Ride for Rally Point #RFRP Facebook page. Robinson and Trooper are looking for places to stay between Marble Falls and Austin off of Texas 71 over the next two nights. If you have any information or the ability to help, message the Facebook page or email rppresident@rp1texas.org.

dakota@thepicayune.com