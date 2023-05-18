Lake Buchanan alliance to get second opinion on LCRA water data

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Texas Water Coalition President Jo Karr Tedder will speak to Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance members during the organization’s meeting on Monday, May 22. She is pictured here speaking during a Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting. File photo

Central Texas Water Coalition President Jo Karr Tedder is the guest speaker at the Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. She is expected to provide a second interpretation of the information presented by John Hofmann, vice president of water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, at the alliance’s April 24 meeting.

Tedder was invited to speak to LBCA members to interpret the mountain of information presented by Hofmann. She will also explain the functions of the Texas Water Development Board and how it impacts Lake Buchanan-area residents.

“We were seemingly given information through a fire hose,” reads an excerpt from the invitation to the coming LBCA meeting. “It would be a disservice to our members to not break down some of this information (from Hofmann’s presentation) in order to be able to, in some small way, digest it.”

Hofmann addressed a wide range of issues on April 24, ranging from dispelling myths about LCRA profits to historical fluctuations in lake levels. His presentation and ensuing question-and-answer session spanned nearly 2½ hours.

“There was so much there,” LBCA President Wayne Shipley told DailyTrib.com of Hofmann’s presentation.

Tedder is a longtime advocate for water rights in the Highland Lakes and previously gave a presentation to the LBCA on lower lake levels.

“What I’d really like to do is bring these (water) issues to the forefront so we can talk about them,” Shipley explained. “From the beginning, our goal has been to find common ground.”

The LBCA formed in September 2022 in response to conflicts with the LCRA over property lease price hikes, but it quickly grew into a coalition of Lake Buchanan communities and interest groups seeking a stronger voice with the authority and organizations who make quality-of-life decisions about the lakes.

To learn more about the LBCA, email info@lb-ca.org.

dakota@thepicayune.com