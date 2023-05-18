LCRA tweaks marina ordinance based on public comments

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During a public comment period in March, a representative of LBJ Yacht Club in Horseshoe Bay asked the Lower Colorado River Authority to phase in changes proposed in a new Highland Lakes Marina Ordinance. The LCRA made changes based on public comments. The Board of Directors will vote on the proposals on May 24. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Marina owners will be given more time to incorporate increased fees into their billing process and replace unencapsulated flotation on their docks, according to changes to a proposed new Highland Lakes Marina Ordinance. After considering public comments on the original proposed changes, the Lower Colorado River Authority tweaked the document to take in those concerns.

“After reviewing comments received online and during a March 15 public meeting, LCRA staff has revised some of its proposed changes,” reads a statement from the river authority.

Based on the comments, LCRA staff are now recommending:

phasing in the proposed fee increase over two years instead of in a single year;

allowing marinas in certain circumstances an extended period to replace unencapsulated flotation if they enter into a replacement agreement with the LCRA;

and allowing existing community marinas to apply for major and minor permit amendments that would be limited to the size allowed by the currently restricted shoreline area.

A staff recommendation to prohibit new community marinas will not be changed.

The LCRA Board of Directors will consider the changes at its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 24.

Submitted public comments included one from the LBJ Yacht Club in Cottonwood Shores asking that the LCRA phase in increased fees over two years, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, to give marina owners time to notify customers and change their billing. Rates are rising by 82.6 percent.

Another concern was the new requirement to replace unencapsulated foam on floating docks.

“I still have two docks with good foam and 24-inch free board that I hoped to replace under the existing rules since they have some life left in them,” reads a written comment from the LBJ Yacht Club. (Names were redacted from public comments given to DailyTrib.com.) “I started replacing foam a couple of years ago and we are spending $150,000 on new tub installation this year on dock A. To do it all at once will cost close to $1.7 million and I need to do a breakwater wall as well as add slips to keep diminishing returns from eating us alive. I think the existing rule works.”

Proposed changes can be found along with the new ordinance online at lcra.org.

editor@thepicayune.com