Wags to Riches features catwalk for dogs

04/25/23 | DailyTrib.com

Dogs will be dressed to the K-nines during a fashion show at the Hill Country Humane Society‘s Wags to Riches fundraiser. The event is from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 Water St. in Burnet. 

Tickets are $160 per person; tables are $1,250 each.

Festivities also include auctions, raffles, games, and a performance by country artist Marty Haggard, son of the late great Merle Haggard. He plans a tribute to his Hall of Fame father.

Party-goers can bid on designer purses, resort tickets, firearms, and gift baskets, among other items, during live and silent auctions. Those unable to attend can bid online.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is catering the meal.

The Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam, contracts with local governments to provide sheltering services for homeless dogs and cats. Proceeds from Wags to Riches will help fund care for needy animals in Burnet and Llano counties. 

Visit the event’s website to purchase tickets online. To pay with cash or check, contact events@hchstexas.com or 512-755-7986.

