Canned food drive underway at St. Frederick’s

H-E-B has 6-pound cans of green beans, corn, and hominy available on Aisle 5 for about $5 to $6 a can. Any canned goods are welcome at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, for its Mission Outreach hot food programs. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Mission Outreach programs at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, need cans — BIG cans — of food. The church cooks three meals a week for a total of 310 plates of food, some of which are served on site and some of which are delivered to the homebound and those in need.

“Right now, all the pantries are lacking canned goods,” said Bessie Jackson, one of the coordinators for the church’s mission outreach. “We get some from the local pantries, but so often, we have to go out and buy it.”

St. Frederick’s serves a hot lunch every Tuesday and Thursday in its fellowship hall. About 40-50 people come by to either eat on site or get takeout lunches.

On Saturdays, volunteers take about 230 plates of food on nine different routes, both inside and outside of the city limits.

The church is holding a food drive now through May, though people can drop off donations at any time.

“Every Saturday through May, we are asking people to bring canned goods for our hot meals,” Jackson said. “The big cans are best, but we will take whatever you bring.”

A Cinco de Mayo Spanish food festival to raise money for the food programs is set for May 5, which is a Friday this year. Plates of food will be on sale in the parking lot from 5-9 p.m.

“We are trying to have a big sweep to stock up on canned goods through the month of May,” Jackson said. “Anything you can bring helps.”

suzanne@thepicayune.com