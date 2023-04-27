Free writing workshop at Marble Falls library May 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authors Amy Gentry (left) and Samantha M. Clark will be at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St., on May 18 for a workshop on how to write children’s books and novels. Staff and courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St., is hosting a free writing workshop through Texas Writes from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18. The workshop features two published authors who will help aspiring local writers better their craft. Advanced registration is required.

Samantha M. Clark and Amy Gentry will lead the three-hour program.

“We hope to help promote a love for writing as well as provide guidance and inspiration for writers of our community,” said Misty Smith, the library’s assistant director.

Clark’s session, titled “Writing for Young Readers: How To Keep Children Turning Your Pages,” will center on children’s books. During the seminar, Clark will discuss how to capture the imagination and create strong relatable characters for young readers.

For long-form writers, Gentry’s session, “Thrill Your Darlings: Borrowing Across Genres To Strengthen Your Novel,” will open a window into the techniques of genre fiction. Attendees will learn how to “cross-pollinate” genres for unique and fresh stories.

Smith said the workshop is another aspect of the library’s mission to offer a full slate of arts to residents.

“Our mission is to promote the importance of learning and knowledge, connecting with our community and patrons, and engaging them by providing meaningful programs and services,” she said.

The workshop is recommended for adult writers. Refreshments will be provided at the event. Registration for the workshop opens Monday, May 1. Guests can save their spot online.

The Texas Writes program hosts free, half-day writing workshops at small community libraries across the state. Launched in 2013, the program has organized more than 90 visits to rural libraries statewide.

