SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Science Mill summer camp registration open

04/17/23 | DailyTrib.com
Science Mill

The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Sign up now for the Science Mill’s Science Outside summer camp, which is June 19-23 at the Johnson City museum, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane. The camp is for children in grades 3-5 and 6-8 and costs $75. 

It runs from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day.

Science Outside includes two Family Engagement Workshops and three Club Meet-Ups and then wraps up with a weeklong camp centered around outdoor-based science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, tools and careers as well as environmental science and ecology. Each day of camp offers a different activity with a field trip:

The schedule is:

Areas of study include:

  • adaptations
  • taxonomy
  • wildlife conservation 
  • herpetology
  • tools of environmental science
  • data collection and management
  • technology/coding
  • remote sensing
  • citizen science

“Kids love exploring and are excited to learn about the great outdoors,” said Ashley Kortis, director of Advancement and Marketing for the Science Mill, in a media release announcing the camp. “Our camps provide the events and activities plus resources to help parents engage with their young explorers even after camps are completed.”

The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit museum that opened in 2015 to offer innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits to all students. Visit its website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Mighty Thomas Carnival in Granite Shoals

04/14/23 | DailyTrib.com

Open Door Recovery House 5K is May 6 in Marble Falls

04/13/23 | Nathan Bush

Mahjong tournament raises $22,000 for Helping Center

04/12/23 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *