Science Mill summer camp registration open
Sign up now for the Science Mill’s Science Outside summer camp, which is June 19-23 at the Johnson City museum, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane. The camp is for children in grades 3-5 and 6-8 and costs $75.
It runs from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day.
Science Outside includes two Family Engagement Workshops and three Club Meet-Ups and then wraps up with a weeklong camp centered around outdoor-based science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, tools and careers as well as environmental science and ecology. Each day of camp offers a different activity with a field trip:
The schedule is:
- Monday, June 19 — Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center
- Tuesday, June 20 — Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park
- Wednesday, June 21 — Science Mill all day
- Thursday, June 22 — Bamberger Ranch Nature Preserve (overnight stay)
- Friday, June 23 — Bamberger Ranch Nature Preserve
Areas of study include:
- adaptations
- taxonomy
- wildlife conservation
- herpetology
- tools of environmental science
- data collection and management
- technology/coding
- remote sensing
- citizen science
“Kids love exploring and are excited to learn about the great outdoors,” said Ashley Kortis, director of Advancement and Marketing for the Science Mill, in a media release announcing the camp. “Our camps provide the events and activities plus resources to help parents engage with their young explorers even after camps are completed.”
The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit museum that opened in 2015 to offer innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits to all students. Visit its website for more information.