Fundraiser April 22 for women’s recovery house in Burnet

04/18/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Radical Restoration Ministries is holding a fundraiser and open house from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 3213 U.S. 281 North in Burnet. Proceeds support the faith-based women’s rehabilitation organization, which provides housing, education, and spiritual therapy for women suffering from addiction or who have recently been released from incarceration or rehabilitation centers.

The event includes a silent auction, raffle, and refreshments.

“It is the mission of Radical Restoration to provide a full range of services to females with a history of dysfunction and addictions,” reads the organization’s mission statement. “We teach Christian biblical standards and principles which we expect them to turn around and apply to their daily lives. We want to show women God’s unfailing love through His mercy and compassion.”

The organization offers housing for 12-18 months as well as recovery programs at its facilities in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Indiana. Its newest location recently opened in Burnet.

Learn more about the ministry’s work and the fundraiser by contacting 850-363-6597 or radicalrestorationministries@gmail.com.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

